Diamondbacks 5, Giants 1

Arizona San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Jones rf 5 0 0 0 Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 Panik ph-2b 1 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 3 1 2 0 Belt 1b 3 1 1 1 D.Prlta lf 3 0 2 0 D.Rdrig p 0 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 0 0 1 Austin lf 2 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Dckrs ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Posey c 3 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Lcastro ph 1 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 1 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Ystrzms rf 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 2 1 1 Beede p 2 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 2 2 2 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Young p 2 0 0 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 2 0 1 1 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Sndoval ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 30 1 3 1

Arizona 000 110 201—5 San Francisco 000 100 000—1

DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_Arizona 5, San Francisco 5. 2B_K.Marte (18), D.Peralta (23), C.Kelly (14), B.Crawford (13). HR_Ahmed (7), C.Kelly (9), Belt (10).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Young W,1-0 5 3 1 1 1 5 Hirano H,6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Chafin H,11 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Y.Lopez H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0 G.Holland 1 0 0 0 1 0 San Francisco Beede L,1-3 5 1-3 4 2 2 3 3 Moronta 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Gott 1 1 2 2 1 0 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 0 D.Rodriguez 1 2 1 1 0 1

Young pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Young (Posey).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:42. A_30,790 (41,915).