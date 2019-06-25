Diamondbacks 8, Dodgers 5

Los Angeles Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson 1b 5 1 1 0 A.Jones rf 5 0 1 0 Verdugo cf 5 0 2 0 K.Marte 2b 4 2 2 0 J.Trner 3b 4 2 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 3 2 1 0 Bllnger rf 3 1 2 1 D.Prlta lf 4 1 1 1 Muncy 2b 4 0 1 3 C.Wlker 1b 3 2 2 3 C.Tylor ss 4 0 1 1 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 1 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 0 1 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Lcastro cf 4 0 1 2 Chrgois p 0 0 0 0 Greinke p 2 1 1 1 Ru.Mrtn ph 1 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan lf-ss 3 0 1 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 2 0 0 0 Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Will.Sm c 1 0 0 0 J.Dyson ph 0 0 0 0 Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 Garlick ph-lf 2 1 1 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 5 10 5 Totals 33 8 11 8

Los Angeles 300 000 101—5 Arizona 310 000 04x—8

E_C.Walker (4). DP_Los Angeles 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Arizona 5. 2B_Bellinger (17), C.Taylor (15). HR_C.Walker (14), Greinke (3). SB_Locastro (6). SF_Ahmed (8).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Kershaw 6 7 4 4 1 2 Y.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Floro L,2-2 2-3 4 4 4 1 1 Chargois 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Arizona Greinke 6 7 4 4 1 6 Chafin H,10 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Hirano BS,2 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 Y.Lopez W,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 McFarland 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 G.Holland S,11-13 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Greinke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Greinke (K.Hernandez), by McFarland (J.Turner). WP_Greinke, Hirano.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:12. A_24,675 (48,519).