Diamondbacks get 18 hits in 12-8 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Kole Calhoun homered and had a two-run double to lead Arizona’s 18-hit outburst, and the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 12-8 on Monday night.

David Peralta and Ketel Marte got four hits each for Arizona, which finished with 13 singles.

Alex Young (1-0) worked two innings of relief for the win. Archie Bradley entered in the ninth with the bases loaded and allowed just one run, earning his fourth save.

The teams combined for 15 runs and 21 hits through five innings, chasing both starters before the end of the fourth.

Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon continued his torrid start with four singles to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. He has 10 multi-hit games in that stretch, including the last five to raise his batting average to .484, tops in baseball.

Blackmon has 12 hits in his last 15 at-bats.

Nolan Arenado also had four hits and Trevor Story homered for Colorado.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Starling Marte watches his sacrifice fly off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Denver.

Calhoun set the tone with a leadoff homer against Jon Gray (0-2) and added a two-run double in a three-run seventh that gave Arizona a four-run lead. The Diamondbacks had three innings in which they scored three runs, and they never trailed.

Colorado stayed close by answering every rally until the seventh. The Rockies scored a run in the first, two in the third and three in the fourth to chase starter Robbie Ray, who lasted just 3 2/3 innings.

Chris Owings' second home run of the season — against his former team — cut the lead to 8-7 in the fifth. Marte’s single in the ninth gave Arizona a five-run cushion.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Placed LHP Madison Bumgarner on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain. Bumgarner left Sunday’s game at San Diego after two innings due to back spasms.

Rockies: RHP Wade Davis (right shoulder strain) still hasn’t started throwing, manager Bud Black said. Davis has been on the 10-day IL since Aug. 1. Black said Davis and RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (right biceps tendinitis) are continuing to get treatment.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks send RHP Zac Gallen (0-0, 2.81 ERA) to the mound against LHP Kyle Freeland (2-0, 2.41) in the middle game of the series Tuesday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports