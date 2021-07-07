Diamondbacks walk off on hit batsman, beat Rockies 4-3

PHOENIX (AP) — David Peralta was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the winning run and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 Tuesday night.

Stephen Vogt led off the ninth against Colorado reliever Daniel Bard (4-5) with a sharp single up the middle. Stuart Fairchild, called up earlier Tuesday and making his debut in the majors, ran for Vogt. Daulton Varsho walked on a full count and Nick Ahmed lined to center with the runners holding.

Josh Rojas walked to load the bases and Peralta took a pitch off the leg to bring in the winning run.

Joakim Soria (1-3) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

The Diamondbacks won for just the 10th time since April 30. The Rockies fell to 6-32 on the road this season.

The Diamondbacks put Rockies starter Jon Gray behind immediately. The first four batters — Rojas, Peralta, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker — each doubled for a 3-0 lead. But Gray only gave up two more hits, both singles, and went six innings before leaving for a pinch hitter.

Colorado eventually pulled even on single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings. Brendan Rodgers’ double off Merrill Kelly scored Charlie Blackmon, who had singled with two out in the fourth.

Raimel Tapia’s two-out single in the fifth brought home C.J. Cron with the Rockies’ second run, and an infield out following a walk, single and sacrifice bunt pulled them even in the seventh. Yonathan Daza was originally ruled safe at first on the grounder to third base but the call was overturned on review.

Kelly went 5 1-3 innings, giving up six hits and two runs. He walked one and struck out one. Kelly had won his three previous starts for Arizona.

Gray, making his third start since being activated June 25, struck out eight and walked one. He missed three weeks with a right flexor strain.

FAMILIAR FOE

Gray started against the Diamondbacks for the fourth time this season. In those games including Tuesday, he’s 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Arizona: Manager Torey Lovullo said LHP Madison Bumgarner (left shoulder inflammation) threw three innings (55 pitches) in a simulated game on Monday and reported no discomfort. OF Kole Calhoun (strained left hamstring, on 60-day IL) will play in an Arizona League game on Thursday.

OF Ketel Marte (strained left hamstring) participated in baseball activity including live at-bats. “We’re trying not to have him run, but are initiating different exercises” for his leg, Lovullo said. RHP Zac Gallen, who landed on the injured list after injuring his right hamstring in his last start Friday, is scheduled for a bullpen session tomorrow.

MOVES

Arizona: The Diamondbacks called up Fairchild, an outfielder, from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. The 25-year-old was acquired from Cincinnati last year in the deal that sent RHP Archie Bradley to the Reds. Fairchild was batting .328 with six homers in 17 games at Reno and Lovullo said he fills a need on the roster for a right-handed bat.

To make room for Fairchild, the Diamondbacks optioned OF Nick Heath to Reno. Arizona also activated RHP Jordan Weems, who was claimed on waivers from Oakland on Monday; he replaces RHP Ryan Buchter who was designated for assignment.

Colorado: The Rockies reinstated RHP Mychal Givens from the injured list and sent LHP Ben Bowden to Triple-A Albuquerque.

NEXT UP

Humberto Castellanos (0-1, 3.09) makes his first big-league start for Arizona against fellow RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.58) on Wednesday night.