Dickinson's double-double helps Michigan beat Penn St. 58-57

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points and matched a career best with 15 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 58-57 victory over Penn State on Tuesday night.

Michigan (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten) never trailed in the second half, but Penn State’s John Harrar made a pair of free throws to tie it at 48. The Wolverines answered with an 8-3 surge and led 56-51 with eight seconds to play.