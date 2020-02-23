Diggs, Turner's late basket help Bowling Green beat Ohio

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Diggs made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, Justin Turner hit a step-back jumper with two seconds to play, and Bowling Green beat Ohio 62-61 on Saturday.

Turner, who went into in the game averaging a team-leading 19.4 points and had scored 20-plus points in seven of the last eight games, was just 1-of-10 shooting before hitting the winner. He finished with 12 points.

Ben Vander Plas converted a three-point play to give Ohio a 61-58 lead with 43 seconds to go. Turner made two free throws 13 seconds later and, after Ben Roderick missed the front end of a one-and-one with 19 seconds left, Turner grabbed the rebound before his jumper capped the scoring.

Jason Preston hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points for Ohio (13-14, 5-9 Mid-American Conference). Vander Plas added 13 points and Jordan Dartis scored 10.

The Bobcats led by as many as 18 points in the first half and took a 39-24 lead into the break but Bowling Green (20-7, 11-3), which shot just 23.3% (7 of 30) in the first half, made 14 of 25 from in the field in the second.

