PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Kobe Dillon set a school record with 267 yards rushing, on just 14 carries, and scored three touchdowns as Southern ran away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff 34-7 on Saturday.

After Southern (3-3, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) came up with an interception on the third play of the game, Dillon took his first carry 40 yards for a touchdown.