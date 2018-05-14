Dive play: Browns coach jumping into Lake Erie for charity

CLEVELAND (AP) — Hue Jackson's shuddering season with the Cleveland Browns will include one last chill.

The coach is keeping his promise and plans to jump into Lake Erie on June 1 in an event for charity and hopefully wash away two long, losing seasons.

Jackson announced Monday on the team's Twitter account that he will take a dip into the chilly waters in a few weeks. As the Browns were staggering toward a winless 2017 season, Jackson vowed that if the team didn't improve on its 1-15 record from the previous year that he would take the plunge.

Well, the Browns made history as the second NFL team to go 0-16 and now it's time for Jackson to pay up.

And get wet.

Jackson pledged that for every Browns employee that joins him in the water he will donate $100 to his foundation, which combats human trafficking in Northeast Ohio. Jackson said his goal is to raise $15,000.

Jackson and his wife, Michelle, began the Hue Jackson Foundation last summer.

The team did not reveal any other details for the private event.

Despite going 1-31 in his two seasons, Jackson kept his job and now he's hoping his splashdown can symbolize a new beginning for the Browns.

"I'm hoping to also cleanse ourselves of all the losing for the past two seasons by jumping in," he said.

