Djokovic reaches Madrid Open quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, looks at the ball during his match against Jeremy Barty, of France, during the Madrid Open tennis tournament, in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Photo: Andrea Comas, AP

MADRID (AP) — Novak Djokovic eased into the Madrid Open quarterfinals by beating Jeremy Chardy 6-1, 7-6 (2) on Thursday.

Djokovic dominated the first set and won the final four points of the tiebreaker in the Magic Box.

He racked up a 13th consecutive win over Chardy, all in straight sets.

The top-ranked Djokovic will next face Marin Cilic, who came from behind to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Djokovic is seeking his second title of the season, and third in Madrid. He began the year by winning the Australian Open.

