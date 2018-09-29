https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Dodgers-10-Giants-6-13269016.php
Dodgers 10, Giants 6
|Los Angeles
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Pence rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|C.Tylor ph-lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|J.Trner 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 1b
|6
|0
|2
|2
|Hundley c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|B.Crwfr ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Bllnger cf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Ar.Grca 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|G.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toles ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tmlnson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freese ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blanco lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|A.Wood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Rdrgz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kemp ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Avelino ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rosscup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Jnsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hanson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|44
|10
|18
|10
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|Los Angeles
|110
|300
|014—10
|San Francisco
|012
|020
|001—
|6
E_Ar.Garcia (1). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_Los Angeles 14, San Francisco 3. 2B_Muncy (17), Grandal (23), K.Hernandez (16), Pence 2 (11), Blanco (7). 3B_Muncy (2), M.Machado (3). HR_Pederson (25), Puig (23). SB_Bellinger (14), Toles (1). CS_G.Hernandez (5). SF_Panik (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw
|5
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Madson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wood W,9-7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Maeda H,5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosscup
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Jansen
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|Rodriguez
|3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Blach
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Black
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holland
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Melancon L,1-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Okert
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
D.Rodriguez pitched to 3 batters in the 4th
Black pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
WP_Kershaw, Melancon.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:33. A_41,768 (41,915).
