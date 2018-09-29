Dodgers 10, Giants 6

Los Angeles San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson lf 2 1 1 1 Pence rf 4 2 2 1 C.Tylor ph-lf 3 2 2 1 Panik 2b 3 0 1 3 J.Trner 3b 5 1 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 6 0 2 2 Hundley c 4 0 1 0 M.Mchdo ss 5 0 2 1 B.Crwfr ss 3 2 0 0 Bllnger cf 6 0 1 1 Ar.Grca 1b 4 0 0 0 Puig rf 5 2 2 1 G.Hrnan cf 3 0 1 1 Grandal c 4 1 2 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan 2b 4 2 3 1 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Kershaw p 1 0 1 2 Okert p 0 0 0 0 Toles ph 1 0 1 0 Tmlnson ph 0 0 0 0 Madson p 0 0 0 0 C.Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Freese ph 1 0 0 0 Blanco lf-cf 4 1 2 1 A.Wood p 0 0 0 0 D.Rdrgz p 1 0 0 0 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 Blach p 0 0 0 0 M.Kemp ph 1 1 1 0 Avelino ph 1 1 1 0 Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 Black p 0 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Hanson lf 2 0 0 0 Totals 44 10 18 10 Totals 34 6 9 6

Los Angeles 110 300 014—10 San Francisco 012 020 001— 6

E_Ar.Garcia (1). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_Los Angeles 14, San Francisco 3. 2B_Muncy (17), Grandal (23), K.Hernandez (16), Pence 2 (11), Blanco (7). 3B_Muncy (2), M.Machado (3). HR_Pederson (25), Puig (23). SB_Bellinger (14), Toles (1). CS_G.Hernandez (5). SF_Panik (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Kershaw 5 8 5 5 0 4 Madson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wood W,9-7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Maeda H,5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Rosscup 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 Jansen 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 San Francisco Rodriguez 3 6 5 5 3 1 Blach 2 1 0 0 1 2 Black 0 2 0 0 0 0 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Holland 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 Melancon L,1-4 1 2 1 1 0 0 Smith 1 4 4 4 2 1 Okert 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

D.Rodriguez pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

Black pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

WP_Kershaw, Melancon.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:33. A_41,768 (41,915).