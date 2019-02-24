Dodgers 13, Angels 9

Los Angeles Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Calhoun rf 1 1 1 0 Pollock cf 3 0 0 0 B.Snger ph 4 0 1 0 Perkins rf 2 0 1 0 Bourjos cf 3 2 1 1 M.Muncy dh 1 1 0 0 T.Hnter cf 3 0 0 0 J.Thole ph 1 0 0 1 K.Smith c 2 0 0 1 C.Tylor ss 2 1 1 1 Ke.Pina ph 2 1 2 0 Garlick lf 2 0 0 0 Navarro ph 1 0 0 0 R.Mrtin c 3 1 1 1 J.Prker lf 1 1 0 0 Estevez ss 2 1 1 1 Bo.Way lf 1 0 0 0 D.Frese 1b 1 1 1 0 Fltcher 3b 1 1 0 1 M.Beaty pr 3 2 1 1 Zmmrman 3b 2 0 1 0 Carrera rf 2 0 2 1 M.Thiss 1b 3 0 1 3 D.Pters cf 3 2 2 2 J.Urena 1b 2 1 2 0 Verdugo lf 1 0 0 1 J.Jones 2b 3 0 0 0 Ke.Ruiz c 1 1 0 0 F.Trres 2b 2 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 3b 4 1 1 0 Ju.Leon dh 3 0 0 0 J.Peter 2b 1 1 0 0 H.Wnson ph 1 1 1 2 D.Cstro 2b 2 1 1 2 W.Tovar ss 2 1 1 0 Bldquin ph 2 0 0 0 Totals 39 9 11 8 Totals 34 13 12 11

Los Angeles 004 300 002—9 Los Angeles 411 010 60x—13

E_Smith (1), Santana (1), Peter (2). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Bourjos (1), Taylor (1), Rios (1), Castro (1). 3B_Thaiss (1). HR_Wenson (1), Estevez (1), Beaty (1), Peters 2 (2). SB_Tovar (1), Peter (1). SF_Thole (1), Verdugo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Castillo 2-3 2 4 3 2 0 Pena 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 Madero 2 2 1 0 0 0 Klonowski L, 0-1 2 6 6 6 1 1 Krzeminski 2 1 1 1 0 0 Los Angeles Ryu 1 1 0 0 0 1 Santana 1 0 0 0 1 3 Broussard 1-3 1 4 4 3 0 Curry 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 McCreery 1-3 3 3 2 1 0 Moseley 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Gonsolin 1 3 0 0 0 1 May W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 White 1 0 0 0 1 2 Johnson 1 2 2 2 1 2

HBP_by_Castillo (Muncy), Madero.

WP_Pena, Broussard.

PB_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:40. A—