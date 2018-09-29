https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Dodgers-3-Giants-1-13267919.php
Dodgers 3, Giants 1
|Los Angeles
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Hrnan rf-cf-2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Pence rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Freese 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A.Wood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ar.Grca 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Pderson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Slater lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Tmlnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Blanco lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger cf-1b-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|G.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bmgrner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Jnsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hanson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|d'Arnud ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strckln p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Puig ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|001
|020
|000—3
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|000—1
E_B.Crawford (16), Freese (7). DP_Los Angeles 5, San Francisco 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 5. 2B_Grandal (22). HR_J.Turner (14), Hundley (10). SB_Bellinger (13).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Ryu W,7-3
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Alexander
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Baez H,7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wood H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maeda H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen S,38-42
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner L,6-7
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Moronta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dyson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strickland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Jansen (Crawford).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:16. A_41,167 (41,915).
View Comments