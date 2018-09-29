Dodgers 3, Giants 1

Los Angeles San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Hrnan rf-cf-2b 4 2 3 0 Pence rf 4 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 4 1 1 2 Panik 2b 4 0 2 0 Freese 1b 2 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 Hundley c 4 1 1 1 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 1 0 1 0 A.Wood p 0 0 0 0 Ar.Grca 1b 3 0 2 0 Pderson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Slater lf 1 0 0 0 M.Mchdo ss 4 0 1 1 Tmlnson ph 1 0 0 0 M.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 Blanco lf 1 0 0 0 Bllnger cf-1b-cf 1 0 1 0 G.Hrnan cf 3 0 0 0 C.Tylor cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Bmgrner p 2 0 0 0 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 Hanson ph 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 0 2 0 d'Arnud ph 1 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Muncy ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Strckln p 0 0 0 0 Ryu p 2 0 0 0 Puig ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 29 1 6 1

Los Angeles 001 020 000—3 San Francisco 010 000 000—1

E_B.Crawford (16), Freese (7). DP_Los Angeles 5, San Francisco 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 5. 2B_Grandal (22). HR_J.Turner (14), Hundley (10). SB_Bellinger (13).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Ryu W,7-3 6 4 1 1 2 3 Alexander 0 0 0 0 1 0 Baez H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Wood H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Maeda H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0 Jansen S,38-42 1 0 0 0 0 0 San Francisco Bumgarner L,6-7 6 7 3 3 1 6 Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 2 Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 2 Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 0

Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Jansen (Crawford).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:16. A_41,167 (41,915).