Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson cf 4 0 1 0 Pollock cf 3 0 1 0
K.Marte ss-2b 4 0 2 0 J.Trner 3b 3 0 0 0
E.Escbr 3b-2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Negron lf 2 0 1 1
D.Prlta lf 4 0 0 0 Pderson ph-lf 2 0 1 0
A.Jones rf 3 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 4 0 0 0
Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Muncy 2b 3 2 1 1
Lamb 1b-3b 2 0 0 0 White 1b 4 0 0 0
Ahmed ph-ss 1 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 3 1 0 0
Flores 2b 2 0 0 0 Ru.Mrtn c 3 1 2 1
R.Scott p 0 0 0 0 Maeda p 1 0 0 1
Lcastro rf 1 0 0 0 Frguson p 0 0 0 0
A.Avila c 2 0 0 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Young p 1 0 0 0 Beaty ph 1 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0
C.Wlker 1b 2 0 1 0
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 29 4 6 4
Arizona 000 000 000—0
Los Angeles 011 200 00x—4

LOB_Arizona 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Ru.Martin (4). HR_Muncy (28). SB_K.Marte (8). CS_J.Dyson (3). S_Maeda 2 (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Young L,4-2 3 1-3 5 4 4 3 2
Ginkel 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
R.Scott 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 3
Y.Lopez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Maeda W,8-8 7 3 0 0 0 6
Ferguson 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
J.Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
K.Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Maeda, Young.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:18. A_52,606 (56,000).