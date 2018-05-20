https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Dodgers-5-Nationals-4-12928785.php
Dodgers 5, Nationals 4
Published 11:48 pm, Saturday, May 19, 2018
|Los Angeles
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|M.Kemp ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Difo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b-lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mar.Ryn 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bllnger cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|P.Svrno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Utley 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Cngrani p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schrzer p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Trner ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kntzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goeddel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Jnsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Snchz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Stvnson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Baez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|Los Angeles
|100
|010
|012—5
|Washington
|000
|004
|000—4
E_Muncy (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Washington 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Washington 6. 2B_Pederson (6), M.Kemp (10), Puig (6), T.Turner (8), Mar.Reynolds (1). 3B_C.Taylor (4). HR_Muncy (4), Bellinger (7). SB_Puig (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexander
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Baez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cingrani H,6
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Hudson BS,1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goeddel W,3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jansen S,8-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|Scherzer
|7
|5
|2
|2
|3
|13
|Solis H,6
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kintzler H,10
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Doolittle L,1-2 BS,1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
R.Hill pitched to 0 batter in the 1st
HBP_by Baez (Scherzer), by Cingrani (Harper).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:27. A_32,378 (41,313).
