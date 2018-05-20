Dodgers 5, Nationals 4

Los Angeles Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson lf-rf 3 1 1 0 T.Trner ss 5 1 1 0 M.Kemp ph-rf 1 0 1 2 Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 Muncy 3b-lf 3 1 2 2 Harper rf 3 1 0 0 K.Hrnan ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 Grandal 1b 5 0 0 0 Mar.Ryn 1b 3 1 1 1 Bllnger cf 5 1 1 1 M.Tylor cf 3 1 0 0 C.Tylor ss 4 0 1 0 P.Svrno c 2 0 0 0 Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 0 1 2 Cngrani p 0 0 0 0 Kieboom c 1 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Schrzer p 2 0 1 1 J.Trner ph-3b 0 0 0 0 Solis p 0 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 0 1 0 Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 A.Snchz ph 1 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 4 1 2 0 Stvnson lf 4 0 0 0 R.Hill p 0 0 0 0 Alxnder p 1 0 0 0 P.Baez p 1 0 0 0 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Frsythe 2b 1 1 1 0 Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 31 4 4 4

Los Angeles 100 010 012—5 Washington 000 004 000—4

E_Muncy (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Washington 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Washington 6. 2B_Pederson (6), M.Kemp (10), Puig (6), T.Turner (8), Mar.Reynolds (1). 3B_C.Taylor (4). HR_Muncy (4), Bellinger (7). SB_Puig (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Hill 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alexander 2 0 0 0 1 4 Baez 2 0 0 0 1 1 Garcia 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Cingrani H,6 1-3 1 3 3 1 0 Hudson BS,1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Goeddel W,3-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Jansen S,8-10 1 0 0 0 0 1 Washington Scherzer 7 5 2 2 3 13 Solis H,6 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Kintzler H,10 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Doolittle L,1-2 BS,1 1 3 2 2 0 2

R.Hill pitched to 0 batter in the 1st

HBP_by Baez (Scherzer), by Cingrani (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:27. A_32,378 (41,313).