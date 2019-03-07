https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Dodgers-6-Angels-2-13671740.php
Dodgers 6, Angels 2
|Los Angeles
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pollock cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|A.Pjols 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Pters cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Thiss 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Calhoun dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Leon pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Beaty ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Adams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Perkins lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|J.Prker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Thole c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Cstro ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|K.Smith c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Carrera lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ro.Pena c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Peter 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bourjos rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Orlando dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B.Marsh rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Cwart 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Ed.Rios 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zmmrman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Jones 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|5
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Los Angeles
|020
|031
|000—6
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|000—2
E_Ahmed (1), Pena (1), Pena (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Bellinger (3), Barnes (2), Smith (2), Bourjos (3). 3B_Trout (1). SB_Pollock (1), Barnes (1). CS_Ahmed (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Stripling
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Baez W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cingrani H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chargois
|BS, 0-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|Pena
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Allen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia L, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|4
|0
|Mahle
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|BS, 0-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Buttrey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cole
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hanewich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Cingrani, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:02. A_8,215
