Dodgers 7, Braves 2
Published 7:03 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
|Atlanta
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|C.Tylor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Hrnan cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gohara p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strplng p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Newcomb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goeddel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moylan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lbrtore p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Flhrt 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|000—2
|Los Angeles
|003
|012
|10x—7
LOB_Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bellinger (12), Forsythe (7). HR_Albies (15), F.Freeman (12), Muncy (12), K.Hernandez (8), Forsythe (2). SB_Stripling (1). CS_C.Taylor (5). S_Stripling (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Newcomb L,7-2
|5
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Moylan
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gohara
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|Stripling W,5-1
|6
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Goeddel
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Liberatore
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:37. A_47,711 (56,000).
