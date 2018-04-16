https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Dodgers-7-Diamondbacks-2-12836293.php
Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 2
Published 8:27 pm, Sunday, April 15, 2018
|Arizona
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|C.Tylor cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|C.Sager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Kemp lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Owings rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Utley 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strplng p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D L Rsa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Godley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kershaw p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Valera ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|Arizona
|000
|000
|101—2
|Los Angeles
|013
|120
|00x—7
E_K.Hernandez (1), Ahmed (1). LOB_Arizona 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B_D.Peralta 2 (4), C.Taylor (2), Utley (2). HR_Goldschmidt (4), C.Taylor (3). SF_K.Hernandez (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Godley L,2-1
|4
|5
|6
|5
|6
|4
|Bracho
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|De La Rosa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw W,1-2
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stripling
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
Godley pitched to 1 batter in the 5th
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:09. A_47,527 (56,000).
View Comments