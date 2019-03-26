Los Angeles Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 3 0 1 0 Calhoun rf 3 2 2 1
Verdugo lf 3 1 2 1 C.Pello rf 1 1 0 0
J.Trner 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Trout cf 3 0 1 1
Ed.Rios 3b 2 1 1 0 B.Marsh cf 1 1 0 0
C.Sager ss 2 0 0 0 Ju.Bour dh 3 0 0 0
C.Rncon pr 1 1 1 0 J.Walsh ph 1 0 1 3
M.Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Pjols 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Downs 2b 1 1 0 1 M.Thiss pr 1 0 0 0
Pollock cf 3 0 0 0 Z.Czart 3b 3 0 0 0
Kendall cf 2 0 0 0 L Stlla 3b 2 0 0 0
Bllnger rf 1 1 0 1 K.Smith c 2 1 1 0
Estevez pr 1 2 1 0 Ro.Pena c 2 0 0 0
C.Tylor 2b 2 1 2 1 Fltcher 2b 1 0 1 1
M.Beaty lf 0 0 0 1 Rengifo 2b 2 1 2 0
D.Frese dh 2 0 1 1 W.Tovar ss 3 0 0 0
Co.Wong ph 3 0 1 2 Bo.Way lf 4 1 1 0
A.Brnes c 3 0 0 0
W.Smith ph 2 0 0 0
Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 34 7 9 6
Los Angeles 020 000 501—8
Los Angeles 111 000 004—7

E_Smith (4). 2B_Verdugo 2 (6), Taylor (0), Calhoun (5), Walsh (5), Smith (4). HR_Calhoun (2). SB_Fletcher (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Maeda 3 5 3 3 0 2
Baez 1 0 0 0 2 1
Alexander 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Grimm W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 0
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Salow 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Garcia H, 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield 1-3 2 4 4 1 1
Curry S, 4-5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Allen BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 1
Buttrey 1 0 0 0 1 3
Garcia H, 1 0 0 0 1 2
Bedrosian H, 1 1 0 0 0 0
Anderson H, 1 1 0 0 1 1
Bard L, 0-2 BS, 0-2 1-3 1 4 4 2 0
Pena 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Ball 2 4 1 1 1 3
Kaelin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Sheffield (Puello), Bard (Rios).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Ben May.

T_3:58. A_32,029