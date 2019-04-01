https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Dodgers-8-Diamondbacks-7-13730658.php
Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 7
|Arizona
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Flores 2b-1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pderson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|D.Prlta lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Pollock cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|A.Jones rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lamb 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|K.Jnsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|E.Escbr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|A.Brdly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ru.Mrtn c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Marte cf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Buehler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Freese ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Weaver p
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Alxnder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner ph-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|32
|8
|8
|7
|Arizona
|000
|700
|000—7
|Los Angeles
|301
|100
|03x—8
E_I.Vargas (1), A.Jones (1), Ahmed (1). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_I.Vargas (1), Ahmed (2), Pollock (2), Verdugo (2). 3B_K.Marte (1). HR_Weaver (1), Bellinger (4). SB_K.Marte (1), C.Walker (1). SF_Muncy (1), K.Hernandez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Weaver
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|4
|2
|3
|Lopez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bradley H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Hirano L,0-1 BS,1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|Buehler
|3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Baez
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ferguson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro W,1-0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Buehler pitched to 5 batters in the 4th
HBP_by Weaver (Pederson). WP_Buehler.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:29. A_43,815 (56,000).
