Los Angeles Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 3 2 2 1 Schbler rf 3 0 0 0
C.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 Peraza ss 4 1 1 1
Floro p 0 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0
Utley ph 1 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0
Vnditte p 0 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0
Fields p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 2 0 0 0
B.Dzier ph 1 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0
K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 M.Wllms lf 3 0 0 0
J.Trner 3b 5 1 2 3 DSclfni p 1 0 0 0
M.Mchdo ss 4 0 0 0 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 3 2 1 0 D.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0
Grandal c 5 0 3 3 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Bllnger cf 4 0 0 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0
K.Hrnan 2b 5 0 0 0 Dixon ph 1 0 0 0
Puig rf 4 2 3 0 Je.Ryes p 0 0 0 0
Strplng p 1 0 0 0 Stphens p 0 0 0 0
Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 2 0
Toles ph 1 0 0 0
Frguson p 0 0 0 0
Freese ph 0 1 0 0
Verdugo lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 8 11 7 Totals 31 1 5 1
Los Angeles 000 242 000—8
Cincinnati 100 000 000—1

E_Gennett (10). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Pederson (23), J.Turner (24), Grandal (19), Puig (20), B.Hamilton (15). 3B_B.Hamilton (8). HR_Pederson (21), Peraza (11). SB_Puig (15). CS_Schebler (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Stripling 3 1-3 3 1 1 1 4
Rosscup 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ferguson W,6-2 1 1 0 0 0 3
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 0
Venditte 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Fields 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
DeSclafani L,7-5 4 2-3 5 6 5 3 5
Peralta 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Garrett 2-3 2 2 2 2 1
Wisler 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Reyes 1 0 0 0 1 0
Stephens 1 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:10. A_15,633 (42,319).