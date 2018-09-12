Dodgers 8, Reds 1

Los Angeles Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson lf 3 2 2 1 Schbler rf 3 0 0 0 C.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 Peraza ss 4 1 1 1 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 Utley ph 1 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 Vnditte p 0 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 Fields p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 2 0 0 0 B.Dzier ph 1 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 M.Wllms lf 3 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 5 1 2 3 DSclfni p 1 0 0 0 M.Mchdo ss 4 0 0 0 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 3 2 1 0 D.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0 Grandal c 5 0 3 3 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Bllnger cf 4 0 0 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan 2b 5 0 0 0 Dixon ph 1 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 2 3 0 Je.Ryes p 0 0 0 0 Strplng p 1 0 0 0 Stphens p 0 0 0 0 Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 2 0 Toles ph 1 0 0 0 Frguson p 0 0 0 0 Freese ph 0 1 0 0 Verdugo lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 39 8 11 7 Totals 31 1 5 1

Los Angeles 000 242 000—8 Cincinnati 100 000 000—1

E_Gennett (10). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Pederson (23), J.Turner (24), Grandal (19), Puig (20), B.Hamilton (15). 3B_B.Hamilton (8). HR_Pederson (21), Peraza (11). SB_Puig (15). CS_Schebler (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Stripling 3 1-3 3 1 1 1 4 Rosscup 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Ferguson W,6-2 1 1 0 0 0 3 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 0 Venditte 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Fields 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cincinnati DeSclafani L,7-5 4 2-3 5 6 5 3 5 Peralta 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Garrett 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 Wisler 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Reyes 1 0 0 0 1 0 Stephens 1 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:10. A_15,633 (42,319).