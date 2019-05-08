https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Dodgers-9-Braves-0-13827677.php
Dodgers 9, Braves 0
|Atlanta
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Hrnan cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|5
|3
|4
|6
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Acn Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freese 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ru.Mrtn c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryu p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tomlin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|33
|9
|11
|9
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|Los Angeles
|310
|010
|04x—9
DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Donaldson (10), Bellinger (8). HR_J.Turner 3 (4). SF_K.Hernandez (2). S_Ryu (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Fried L,4-2
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Tomlin
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Dayton
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Blevins
|1
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|Ryu W,4-1
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
Fried pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd
HBP_by Blevins (Martin). WP_Fried 2.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:42. A_47,337 (56,000).
View Comments