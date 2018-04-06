Dodgers-Giants series opener in San Francisco rained out









Photo: Eric Risberg, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ty Blach works against the Seattle Mariners in this first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in San Francisco. San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ty Blach works against the Seattle Mariners in this first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in San Francisco. Photo: Eric Risberg, AP Image 2 of 3 San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ty Blach, left, walks to the dugout after being removed by manager Bruce Bochy, right, in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in San Francisco. less San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ty Blach, left, walks to the dugout after being removed by manager Bruce Bochy, right, in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, April 3, ... more Photo: Eric Risberg, AP Image 3 of 3 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Phoenix. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Phoenix. Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP Dodgers-Giants series opener in San Francisco rained out 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The opener of the Dodgers-Giants weekend series scheduled for Friday night was rained out.

With heavy rains forecast in the Bay Area all weekend, the Giants postponed the game more than seven hours before the scheduled first pitch. The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on April 28.

Saturday's game was also pushed back by two hours to a 3:05 p.m. PDT.

Derek Holland (0-1) had been set to pitch Friday and is now pushed back to Monday's series opener at home against Arizona.

On Saturday, right-hander Chris Stratton (0-1) opposes Los Angeles lefty Rich Hill (1-0), while lefty Ty Blach (1-1) starts Sunday for the Giants against Dodgers ace lefty Clayton Kershaw (0-2).

Kenta Maeda (1-0) had been the Dodgers slated starter Friday.

This marked just the sixth rainout at 19-year-old AT&T Park and first since April 12, 2006, when the Astros were in town. It also was only the 33rd rainout since the franchise moved West to San Francisco in 1958.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball