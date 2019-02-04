Patriots assistant Brian Flores hired as Dolphins coach

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Hours after his team won the Super Bowl, New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores has been hired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins scheduled a news conference Monday for Flores, who helped the Patriots shut down the high-scoring Los Angeles Rams with a 13-3 victory in the title game.

Flores was the first person the Dolphins interviewed after they fired coach Adam Gase on Dec. 31. They decided on Jan. 11 to offer the job to Flores, the Patriots' defensive play-caller but had to wait until New England's season ended to complete an agreement.

Flores is the ninth former assistant to Bill Belichick to become a head coach, and the NFL's fourth minority head coach for 2019, which is half the total of last season.

