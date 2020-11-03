Dolphins send WR Isaiah Ford to Patriots for 6th-round pick

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins traded receiver Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots on Tuesday for a sixth-round draft pick in 2022.

The move gives the Patriots some needed experience in a receiver group that has underperformed this season and has recently been hit by a string of injuries.

New England also claimed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers from the Titans on Tuesday and placed tight end Devin Asiasi on injured reserve. The Asiasi move comes after coach Bill Belichick said defensive tackle Beau Allen, who signed in the offseason, is not expected to return to action after recently returning to practice from IR.

The Dolphins also acquired running back DeAndre Washington from Kansas City, and the teams traded conditional late-round draft picks.

Ford, in his third season out of Virginia Tech, was a seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft. He has 18 catches for 184 yards this season, and 41 catches for 428 yards in his career.

New England entered the week thin at slot receiver after Julian Edelman was placed on injured reserve at the end of last week. N’Keal Harry also continues to recover from a concussion.

The Patriots rank 30th in the NFL in passing, averaging 192 yards per game. They have only three passing touchdowns on the season.

Washington played in only one game this year for the Chiefs. He was with Oakland in 2016-19, and rushed for 1,122 yards while averaging 4.0 yards per carry.

He was a fifth-round draft choice by the Raiders in 2016.

