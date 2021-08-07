Dominicans top South Korea 10-6, win baseball bronze RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 7, 2021 Updated: Aug. 7, 2021 4:29 a.m.
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Juan Francisco homered to help give the Dominican Republic a four-run, first-inning lead, then hit a tiebreaking, two-run double off Seunghwan Oh of South Korea in a five-run eighth inning of a 10-6 victory Saturday that earned the Olympic baseball bronze medal.
Melky Cabrera had four hits for the Dominicans (3-3), who won a baseball medal for the first time.