Donaldson, Cruz homers off Chapman lift Twins over Yanks 7-5 TYLER MASON, Associated Press June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 1:30 a.m.
1 of14 Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano, center hugs Nelson Cruz after Cruz's two-run home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 7-5. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano (22) and Jorge Polanco bump fists after Sano scored on an Andrelton Simmons double off New York Yankees pitcher Michael King during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, in black, talks with pitcher Michael King, center, before pulling him during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 New York Yankees pitcher Lucas Luetge throws in relief against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar (41) congratulates Gio Urshela on his solo home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher J.A. Happ (33) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Minnesota Twins center fielder Gilberto Celestino can only watch as the ball sails over the wall on a three-run home run by New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Minnesota Twins pitcher J.A. Happ (33) looks for the call by umpire Hunter Wendelstedt after tagging New York Yankees' Gio Urshela at the plate during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. Urshela was initially called safe but on review the call was changed. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, right, and third base coach Carlos Mendoza celebrate Stanton's three-run home run off Minnesota Twins' pitcher J.A. Happ during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton (27) and Aaron Judge celebrate Stanton's three-run home run off Minnesota Twins' pitcher J.A. Happ during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz hit two-run homers off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the New York Yankees 7-5 Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.
“Pretty amazing effort by our guys, and those at-bats in the last inning were pretty spectacular,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.