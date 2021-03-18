Doncic, Mavs answer, split set with Clippers in 105-89 win

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 42 points and the Dallas Mavericks split a two-game set against their first-round playoff opponent from last season, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 105-89 on Wednesday night.
Josh Richardson scored 14 points and was a defensive spark as the Mavericks answered a 109-99 loss two nights earlier and won the season series, 2-1. The other Dallas victory was by 51 points in LA three games into the season in December. The Clippers beat the Mavs in six games last summer in the NBA’s playoff bubble.