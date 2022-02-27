Donic leads big comeback, Mavericks stun Warriors 107-101 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 27, 2022 Updated: Feb. 27, 2022 10:21 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luka Doncic made two free throws with 7.9 seconds left on the way to 34 points and the Dallas Mavericks came back from 21 down in the third quarter to stun the Golden State Warriors 107-101 on Sunday night.
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 24 in the final period for Dallas.
Written By
JANIE McCAULEY