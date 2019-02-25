Dort, Arizona St. use big second half to beat Cal 69-59

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Luguentz Dort had 22 points and Rob Edwards scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half to help Arizona State secure a 69-59 comeback victory over California on Sunday.

The Sun Devils (19-8, 10-5 Pac-12) made up a six-point halftime deficit against the Golden Bears (5-22, 0-15).

Arizona State came out hot in the second half, putting together a 28-10 run over the first 12-plus minutes to take a 12-point lead. The Sun Devils shot 16 of 28 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, after halftime.

Cal had staged a 20-7 run to close the first half and go into the break leading 34-28.

The last time the Golden Bears led at the half was against UCLA on Feb. 13. They ended up losing to the Bruins 75-67, in overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State picked up its tenth conference win to take possession of second in the Pac-12 standings. It's the first time the Sun Devils have reached the 10-win plateau since 2013-14 and the first under Bobby Hurley.

Cal has three games left to prevent a winless conference season. Twice the Golden Bears have gone 1-11, in 1948-49 and 1954-55. The Golden Bears extended their various losing streaks to 16 straight overall, 23 straight in conference play and 18 straight on the road.

UP NEXT

Arizona State will travel to Eugene to take on Oregon on Thursday night. They'll visit Corvallis on Sunday to take on Oregon State.

Cal will continue to seek its first Pac-12 win as it returns home to face conference-leading Washington on Thursday night. They'll finish their double-dip at home Saturday against Washington State.

