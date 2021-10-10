Double trouble: Red Sox bounce TB in 13 after odd wall call JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer Oct. 10, 2021 Updated: Oct. 10, 2021 10:40 p.m.
1 of18 Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) leaps as the ball, hit by Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier, bounces over the wall for a ground rule double during the thirteenth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Boston Red Sox Christian Vazquez celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the thirteenth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) chases down the ball, hit by Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier, as it bounces off the wall before bouncing off Renfroe and over the wall for a ground rule double during the thirteenth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Umpires confer about the ruling on a double hit by Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier during the thirteenth inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) chases down the ball, hit by Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier, as it hits the wall before bouncing off Renfroe and over the wall for a ground rule double during the thirteenth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Boston Red Sox Christian Vazquez is mobbed by teammates after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the thirteenth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. Boston won 6-4. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Boston Red Sox Christian Vazquez reacts after hitting a walk-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the thirteenth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. The Red Sox won 6-4. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) reaches for the ball, hit by Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier, as it bounces over the wall after bouncing off Renfroe for a ground rule double during the thirteenth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Boston Red Sox Christian Vazquez reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the thirteenth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the thirteenth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. The Red Sox won 6-4. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Tampa Bay Rays Randy Arozarena dives back to second base safely after getting caught in a rundown during the eleventh inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Boston Red Sox Christian Vazquez reacts after hitting a walk-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the thirteenth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. The Red Sox won 6-4. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
BOSTON (AP) — Saved a bizarre bounce and an obscure rule, the Boston Red Sox staggered Tampa Bay 6-4 Sunday night on a walk-off, two-run homer by Christian Vázquez in the 13th inning to move one victory from eliminating the 100-win Rays from the AL Division Series.
The wild-card Red Sox took a 2-1 edge in the best-of-five matchup, with Game 4 on Monday at Fenway Park -- Marathon Day in Boston. Game 5 would be in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday, if necessary.