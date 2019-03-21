Dragic scores 22 as Heat snap Spurs' 9-game winning streak

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, right, and San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan pose for photographers after exchanging jerseys following an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in San Antonio. Miami won 110-105.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Goran Dragic had 22 points and the Miami Heat snapped the Spurs' nine-game winning streak with a 110-105 victory Wednesday night, sending Dwyane Wade home a winner in his final game in San Antonio.

Dion Waiters added 18 points and Josh Richardson had 15 for Miami, which has won three straight.

San Antonio's previous loss was Feb. 25 in Brooklyn as part of their 1-7 Rodeo Road Trip. The Spurs had won 11 straight at home.

San Antonio rallied from a 12-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to pull to 108-105 on Rudy Gay's floater with 1:07 remaining, but a turnover by DeMar DeRozan and a pair of free throws by Kelly Olynk sealed the victory.

The Spurs had six players in double figures, but only two starters. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 17 points and DeRozan added 16. Patty Mills and Marco Belinelli added 17 apiece.

San Antonio held opponents to 101.3 points per game during its winning streak but Miami reached 100 with 9 minutes remaining.

DeRozan was given a technical foul after screaming at an official for not calling a foul when he was stripped by James Johnson on the baseline with the Spurs trailing 103-98 with 4:12 to play.

Wade picked up a technical 2 minutes later after berating an official for a non-call on his missed fadeaway over Mills. Aldridge's free throw pared Miami's lead to 106-103.

Wade responded by banking in an off-balance, fadeaway, left-handed runner.

The game was a fitting climax in San Antonio for Wade, who is retiring after the season.

He finished with 11 points, including a running 3-pointer from halfcourt that brought the crowd to its feet in celebration of one of the Spurs' fiercest competitors.

The Spurs honored Wade before the game with a 1½-minute video highlighting his 16-year career, including the battles he split with San Antonio in the 2013 and 2104 NBA Finals. After the video played, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich presented Wade with a gift box that included signed jerseys from the Spurs' Big Three of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

San Antonio also gifted Miami the first half, falling behind by as many as 17 points.

Dragic had 20 points in the half.

The Spurs went on a 13-5 run, including Wade's halfcourt shot, to pull to 92-83 but Miami quickly reclaimed a 13-point lead.

TIP-INS

Heat: Wade exchanged jerseys with DeRozan at halfcourt following the game. The crowd serenaded him with "D-Wade" chants as he did a postgame interview and as he walked into the locker room. . Miami's previous win at San Antonio was March 31, 2013, when Chris Bosh scored 23 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer, to stun the Spurs 88-86 as Wade and LeBron James sat out for rest. . Miami is 17-16 on the road after finishing 18-23 last season. . Justise Winslow missed the game with a bruised right thigh.

Spurs: Mills played in his 521st game with the Spurs to move past Danny Green into the top 10 in franchise history for games played. Bruce Bowen is ninth with 630 games played for San Antonio. . Marco Belinelli became the 11th player in NBA history with 400 3-pointers off the bench.

