Ducas scores 19, Saint Mary's tops Nicholls 73-50
Alex Ducas hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Saint Mary's to a home-opening 73-50 win over Nicholls State on Tuesday night.
Dan Fotu and Kyle Bowen scored 10 points apiece for the Gaels (3-1) and Tommy Kuhse had a career-high 10 assists.
Shawn Williams scored 11 points to lead the Colonels (2-3) with Ty Gordon and Najee Garvin added 10 each.
Saint Mary's went 12 of 24 behind the arc and broke the game open with an 11-0 run to start the second half, pushing the lead to 25.
