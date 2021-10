DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jay Ducker carried it 33 times for 210 yards, freshman Trayvon Rudolph had a 100-yard kickoff return and a 20-yard touchdown reception and Northern Illinois beat Bowling Green 34-26 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory.

Ducker became the first NIU player to rush for 200 yards in a game since Jordan Lynch in 2013. Rudolph tied Tommylee Lewis (2011) for the longest kickoff return in program history, going untouched through the middle and down the left side.