Duke 94, Longwood 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE (1-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akinbode-James
|25
|5-8
|5-6
|5-16
|1
|2
|15
|Williams
|21
|6-8
|0-0
|2-5
|6
|3
|12
|Goodchild
|32
|6-17
|3-3
|1-4
|1
|1
|16
|Patrick
|31
|9-13
|1-2
|3-7
|5
|3
|21
|de Jesus
|31
|5-9
|2-4
|0-3
|4
|1
|13
|Claude
|28
|3-5
|1-1
|3-10
|0
|2
|7
|Nwoke
|11
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|4
|Anastasieska
|21
|3-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|38-66
|14-18
|16-53
|19
|16
|94
Percentages: FG 57.576, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Patrick 2-2, Goodchild 1-6, de Jesus 1-2, Claude 0-1, Anastasieska 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (de Jesus 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Anastasieska 4, Williams 3, Goodchild 3, Akinbode-James 2, Patrick 2, de Jesus 2)
Steals: 6 (Williams 2, Patrick 2, Goodchild 1, Nwoke 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LONGWOOD (0-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akila Smith
|32
|8-12
|1-2
|3-10
|1
|3
|17
|Leroy
|27
|3-8
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|0
|6
|McMakin
|37
|9-26
|1-3
|1-3
|1
|1
|24
|Shipp
|28
|3-13
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|4
|8
|Tra'dayja Smith
|34
|1-11
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|4
|5
|Reljic
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Boothe
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Odell
|16
|2-6
|0-0
|4-4
|0
|1
|4
|Vennema
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-77
|6-11
|15-29
|6
|17
|64
Percentages: FG 33.766, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (McMakin 5-13, Smith 1-3, Leroy 0-1, Shipp 0-7, Odell 0-2)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (McMakin 3, Smith 2, Leroy 1, Shipp 1, Smith 1, Odell 1)
Steals: 9 (McMakin 3, Smith 3, Smith 2, Boothe 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Longwood
|10
|19
|21
|14
|—
|64
|Duke
|23
|21
|30
|20
|—
|94
A_0
Officials_Deanna Jackson, Ray Bullocik Jr., Karen Preato
