LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Max Miller drove in four runs and Duke avoided elimination again, winning 11-2 at Texas Tech on Sunday night to force a deciding Game 3 in their super regional.
Game 3 is Monday, with the winner advancing to the College World Series. Texas Tech (43-18) is trying to get to Omaha for the third time in five seasons. Duke's last CWS appearance was in 1961.
The Blue Devils (45-17) had to win four consecutive games to take the NCAA Athens Regional after losing their opener there. They started their first-ever super regional with a 6-4 loss on Saturday.
Lefty Graeme Stinson (5-1) threw seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Texas Tech sophomore right-hander Caleb Kilian (9-2) allowed five runs in four-plus innings.
Miller had an RBI double in a four-run fourth, then had a bases-loaded triple when Duke added six more an inning later for a 10-0 lead.