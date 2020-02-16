Dunn-Martin helps Duquesne hold off Fordham 59-54

NEW YORK (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 15 points off the bench to lift Duquesne to a 59-54 victory over Fordham on Sunday.

Dunn-Martin made 3 of 8 shots from beyond the 3-point arc and all four of his free throws for the Dukes (19-6, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Reserve Baylee Steele scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Lamar Norman Jr. hit three 3-pointers and scored 11, while Marcus Weathers had a career-high 14 rebounds to go with nine points.

Antwon Portley came off the bench to score 16 with six rebounds to pace the Rams (7-17, 1-11), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Ty Perry added 15 points but made just 2 of 9 shots from distance. Joel Soriano had nine rebounds and eight points.

Duquesne shot 38% from the floor but just 22% from 3-point range (7 of 32). The Dukes hit 12 of 16 free throws. Fordham shot 35% overall, 29% from distance (6 of 21) and made 12 of 14 foul shots.

The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Rams on the season. Duquesne defeated Fordham 58-56 on Jan. 15.

