Duvall, Albies power Braves to 8-4 triumph over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adam Duvall and Ozzie Albies each hit a two-run homer off a laboring Max Scherzer, and the Atlanta Braves rallied past the Washington Nationals 8-4 on Sunday.

Kyle Wright pitched six innings for his first major league win, helping Atlanta take three of four from Washington.

The Nationals carried a 4-2 lead into the sixth, and Scherzer had already thrown 104 pitches. Manager Dave Martinez sent the three-time Cy Young Award winner out to start the inning, and stuck with him after Dansby Swanson flied out and Nick Markakis singled.

Two pitches later, Duvall blasted his 14th homer to deep center. Martinez still didn’t change pitchers, and Austin Riley looped a single to right before Albies lashed his third homer to center.

Scherzer (4-3) struck out 10 while throwing 119 pitches in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed six runs for the first time since yielding seven to Miami on April 20, 2019.

Wright (1-4), who was 0-7 with a 7.86 ERA in 16 career appearances before Sunday, allowed three earned runs and eight hits while striking out four in six innings. The 24-year-old had pitched more than four innings just once in his five previous starts in 2020.

Atlanta added two insurance runs in the ninth on Marcell Ozuna’s RBI single and Travis d’Arnaud’s fielder’s choice grounder. Four Braves relievers combined for three shutout innings of relief.

Asdrubal Cabrera hit his sixth homer of the year for Washington.

Atlanta improved to 21-0 this season when leading after six innings, while Washington fell to 0-21 when trailing after six innings.

Braves: LHP Cole Hamels (triceps tendinitis) is listed as the starter for Wednesday’s game at Baltimore. Hamels has not pitched since agreeing to a one-year contract in the offseason.

Nationals: OF Adam Eaton, who was scratched from Saturday’s lineup with back spasms, led off in the series finale. He was 2 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base.

Atlanta improved to 8-1 on Sundays this season. It has outscored opponents 69-25 on Sundays.

Braves: RHP Touki Toussaint (0-1, 7.89 ERA) faces Baltimore for the first time as Atlanta continues its road trip by opening a three-game series Monday against the Orioles.

Nationals: Washington begins its final road trip of the season Tuesday when it opens a two-game series at Tampa Bay. RHP Anibal Sanchez (2-4, 6.34 ERA) makes the start for the Nationals.

