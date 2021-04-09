ESPN announcers now set for whole NCAA volleyball tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A day after volleyball coaches criticized ESPN's coverage plans for the NCAA tournament, the cable television network reversed course and announced Friday there would be commentators for all matches streamed on its digital platforms.

ESPN's original plan was to stream the first- and second-round matches with no play-by-play announcers or analysts. Several coaches, including Kelly Sheffield of top-seeded Wisconsin, complained publicly that having no announcers would diminish the stature of the tournament.