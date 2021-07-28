EXPLAINER: How Biles' withdrawals impact US gymnastics team

Gregory Bull/AP

TOKYO (AP) — American gymnast Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two marquee Olympic competitions to focus on her mental well-being changes the landscape somewhat dramatically for the U.S. gymnastics team in coming days. Here's a look at what that might mean, with the understanding that the situation is still fluid.

WHAT HAPPENED: After pulling out of the women's team finals after the vault rotation on Tuesday night, saying she felt she wasn't in the right “headspace," Biles on Wednesday withdrew from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.