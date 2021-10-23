Skip to main content
Eastern Michigan 55, Bowling Green 24

E. Michigan 0 24 21 10 55
Bowling Green 3 7 7 7 24
First Quarter

BGSU_FG Needham 25, 7:08.

Second Quarter

EMU_Cannon 31 pass from Bryant (Ryland kick), 14:16.

BGSU_T.Stewart 5 run (Needham kick), 9:33.

EMU_Bryant 1 run (Ryland kick), 6:07.

EMU_Carter 42 punt return (Ryland kick), 3:35.

EMU_FG Ryland 40, :00.

Third Quarter

EMU_Oakes 37 pass from Bryant (Ryland kick), 12:43.

BGSU_Patterson 1 run (Needham kick), 5:02.

EMU_Boone 5 run (Ryland kick), 2:05.

EMU_Drummond 16 pass from S.Evans (Ryland kick), 1:54.

Fourth Quarter

EMU_FG Ryland 47, 8:57.

EMU_Odukoya 5 pass from Hutchinson (Ryland kick), 4:13.

BGSU_Mosley 9 run (Needham kick), :58.

A_10,875.

___

EMU BGSU
First downs 24 19
Total Net Yards 455 374
Rushes-yards 39-130 27-130
Passing 325 244
Punt Returns 4-78 0-0
Kickoff Returns 4-79 4-64
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-32-0 21-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 1-4
Punts 2-40.0 7-34.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-25 8-49
Time of Possession 31:34 28:25

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_E. Michigan, S.Evans 8-42, Boone 7-37, J.Hamilton 9-28, Moss 7-15, Bryant 6-11, (Team) 2-(minus 3). Bowling Green, Stewart 8-57, Mosley 7-43, McDonald 3-11, Patterson 4-9, J.Johnson 1-7, Keith 3-3, Embry 1-0.

PASSING_E. Michigan, Bryant 20-26-0-286, Hutchinson 3-4-0-21, S.Evans 2-2-0-18. Bowling Green, McDonald 20-35-1-223, Melton 1-4-0-21.

RECEIVING_E. Michigan, Drummond 6-63, Beydoun 5-40, Oakes 4-79, Odukoya 4-37, Cannon 2-56, Westmoreland 2-34, Summers 2-16. Bowling Green, Osborne 5-42, J.Johnson 3-31, Patterson 3-27, Broden 3-22, Keith 2-18, Embry 1-44, Boyer 1-21, Sims 1-17, Gazarek 1-13, Croom 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.