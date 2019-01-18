Ed Kranepool, Aaron Boone to receive Thurman Munson awards

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets 1969 World Series champion Ed Kranepool and Yankees manager Aaron Boone will be honored at next month's Thurman Munson awards dinner.

They will be joined Feb. 5 by Yankees Didi Gregorius and Miguel Andujar, along with Giants two-time Super Bowl champion Zak DeOssie.

The Munson awards are presented annually for success on and off the field. The 74-year-old Kranepool, who is awaiting a kidney donor, will receive his award from teammate Ron Swoboda.

Munson, the late Yankees captain and catcher, died in a private plane crash in 1979. The event benefits AHRC New York City Foundation, which assists children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.