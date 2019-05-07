Edmonton names Ken Holland as GM, president of hockey ops

FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Ken Holland, Detroit Red Wings senior vice president, left, shakes hands with Steve Yzerman, executive vice president and general manager, during a news conference in Detroit. The Red Wings have hired Pat Verbeek as assistant general manager to work in the new regime run by Steve Yzerman. less FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Ken Holland, Detroit Red Wings senior vice president, left, shakes hands with Steve Yzerman, executive vice president and general manager, during a news conference in ... more Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Edmonton names Ken Holland as GM, president of hockey ops 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers hired longtime Detroit Red Wings executive Ken Holland as their new general manager and president of hockey operations Tuesday.

Holland takes over the struggling team from interim GM Keith Gretzky and one of his first tasks will be finding a new coach. Veteran Ken Hitchcock will not be back next season after taking over in November for the fired Todd McLellan.

Edmonton has made the playoffs just once since advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2006, and the Oilers hope Holland is the GM who can finally build a contender around superstar captain Connor McDavid.

Holland certainly has the pedigree to do so, leading the Detroit Red Wings to 25 straight playoff appearances and four Stanley Cup titles. But after years of success, the Red Wings have missed the playoffs the last three seasons and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs the three seasons before that.

The Red Wings promoted Holland to senior vice president in April after hiring Steve Yzerman as general manager, but Holland will get to remain in a more hands-on position with the move to Edmonton.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports