Edmund to face Andujar in Grand Prix Hassan II final

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Second-seeded Kyle Edmund will face two-time champion Pablo Andujar of Spain in the Grand Prix Hassan II final after they played two matches on a hectic Saturday.

Edmund beat fourth-seeded Richard Gasquet of France 6-3, 6-4 and Andujar won against Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals. Sousa broke for 3-3 in the second set but Andujar broke straight back and held for 5-3.

Andujar goes for his fourth career ATP Tour title, having won this tournament in 2011 and 2012 when it was in Casablanca.

Edmund tries for his first title in his first final.

They had to play quarterfinals and semifinals back-to-back because the quarterfinals were washed out on Friday.

Still, Edmund did not drop a set.

The British player, ranked 26, took 50 minutes to beat Tunisian wild card Malek Jaziri 6-2, 6-1 in their quarterfinal. Edmund saved the only break-point chance he faced and took all four chances on Jaziri's serve.

Against Gasquet, Edmund found his range on serve with 11 aces and broke Gasquet's serve for times.

After beating countryman Gilles Simon 6-2, 7-6 (4), Gasquet double-faulted six times against Edmund and won only half of his first-serve points.

In an error-strewn quarterfinal, Andujar beat Alexey Vatutin of Russia 6-4, 5-7, 6-3. They dropped serve a combined 13 times and had 11 double faults between them.

Sousa won his quarterfinal contest against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.