Edwards has 2 KO TDs, Maine tops Colgate 35-21

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Earnest Edwards returned two kickoffs for touchdowns for the second time in his career to lead Maine to a 35-21 win over Colgate on Saturday.

Edwards added to his career record with his fifth kickoff return for a touchdown, a 100-yarder right up the middle of the field, to start the second half. Edwards, who hauled in a 40-yard touchdown bomb from Chris Ferguson in the final minute of the first half for a 21-7 lead, went 95 yards down the left sideline for his second kickoff return with 4:52 left in the third quarter. With 198 kickoff-return yards he broke his school record of 188 from last season against Elon.

Joe Fitzpatrick contributed 102 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for the Black Bears (2-2).

Maine's defense limited Colgate to 103 yards in the first half, and 185 through three quarters before two long drives by the Raiders in the fourth quarter. The Black Bears had eight sacks, their most since getting nine in a 2012 game.

Colgate (0-4), favored to win a third straight Patriot League title, is now 0-3 against the Colonial Athletic Association after going 3-0 against the CAA last year, counting the playoffs.

Edwards has scored in 10 of his last 11 games.