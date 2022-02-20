Eichel's 1st Vegas goal leads Knights past Sharks 4-1 JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer Feb. 20, 2022 Updated: Feb. 20, 2022 11:42 p.m.
1 of11 Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 San Jose Sharks center Lane Pederson, foregound, and goaltender James Reimer crash into the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, right, defends against a shot attempt by San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor (73) reaches for the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty watches his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton (21) and center Nick Bonino (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored his first goal since joining Vegas and the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks for the 10th straight time with a 4-1 win Sunday night.
Eichel’s goal came in his third game back from artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November as he finished off a nifty give-and-go with Chandler Stephenson. It was his first goal since Jan. 28, 2021, with Buffalo.