Ekhomu, Puisis lift No. 12 FSU women past LSU 70-62

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Nicki Ekhomu scored 21 points, Sammie Puisis added 16, including four free throws in the last half minute and No. 12 Florida State closed with an 8-0 run to defeat LSU 70-62 on Saturday.

Khayla Pointer, who led LSU with 22 points, hit a jumper and a 3-pointer, and Ayana Mitchell scored inside to tie the game at 62 with 3:33 to play. But from there the Tigers (1-1) missed their last six shots and had a turnover.

Nausia Woolfolk, who also scored 16 points for the Seminoles (2-0), ended a near 4-minute scoring drought with a basket in the lane with 1:19 to play. That was the last field goal of the game.

Ekhomu made two free throws with 39.8 seconds left to make it 66-62, and Puisis pushed the lead to six at 26.8 seconds. LSU's Jaelyn Richard-Harris was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 20 seconds to play but missed all three free throws. Puisis then iced the game, her final free throws providing the biggest lead of the game for either team.

FSU shot 45%, made six 3-pointers, was plus-10 rebounding and went 14 of 16 from the foul line but committed 17 turnovers. Puisis made all four of her shots, all from behind the arc, and her four free throws.

LSU, which won last year's matchup 58-45, shot 41%, only went 2 of 10 from distance and was 16 of 28 from the foul line.