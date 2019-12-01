Embiid, Simmons lead 76ers past Pacers, 119-116

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points and 11 rebounds and Ben Simmons had three steals in the final 13.9 seconds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 119-116 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Simmons finished with 15 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and four steals. Tobias Harris scored 22 points for Philadelphia, which won its third straight while improving to 9-0 at home.

T.J. Warren had 29 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 28 for the Pacers, who had won five straight. Indiana opened a grueling five-game, seven-day road trip.

Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back, but neither offense was sluggish.

The Pacers led 114-113 with a chance to go up more when Simmons intercepted Warren’s pass with 13.9 seconds remaining, then assisted Harris for a breakway dunk that gave Philadelphia the lead with 9.9 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, Simmons then stole Jeremy Lamb’s inbounds pass with 7.9 seconds remaining. That led to two free throws by Harris that gave the 76ers a 117-114 advantage with 5.1 ticks left. Brogdon then made a pair of free throws after being fouled intentionally before Embiid followed with his own two foul shots for a 119-116 Philadelphia lead with 2.8 seconds to play.

Simmons clinched it for the 76ers when he stole Lamb’s three-quarter court inbounds pass.

TIP-INS

Pacers: McConnell finished with six points and three assists in 11 minutes. … Shot 55% (42 of 76) from the field, 50% (11 of 22) from 3-point range and 84% (21 of 25) from the foul line.

76ers: Josh Richardson (right hamstring strain) missed his second straight game. … Simmons took and missed a 21-foot jump shot with 4:05 left in the third. … Both Simmons and Brown were assessed technical fouls by referee Natalie Sago. … Embiid was issued a Flagrant 1 for his foul on Domantas Sabonis with 9:49 remaining in the second.

T.J. THE GREAT

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown spoke glowingly before the game about Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, who played the previous four seasons for the 76ers and was with Brown at the beginning of the rebuilding process.

“I just loved how hard he played,” Brown said. “He plays with his heart on his sleeve and this city loves him.”

Brown said the intangibles are part of what attracted him to McConnell, but the guard showed he’s more than just an “effort” guy.

“He can actually play and play well,” Brown said. “I’m very proud of him for his journey. I have a fondness for that man.”

McConnell was feted with a video tribute in the first quarter, then received a standing ovation and was embraced by Brown when he entered with 2:59 left in the first.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Memphis on Monday.

76ers: Host Utah on Monday.

