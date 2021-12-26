Embiid has 36 points and 13 rebounds, 76ers beat Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid had 36 points and 13 rebounds and a spat with Montrezl Harrell, Tobias Harris added 23 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 117-96 on Sunday night.

Philadelphia improved to 17-16 after dropping four of its last five.

Spencer Dinwiddie led Washington with 17 points. The Wizards also are 17-16.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry and Embiid keyed a 15-0 run that put the 76ers ahead 80-59 with 5:22 to play in the third quarter.

With 3:04 left in the third, Harrell fouled Embiid, and the two exchanged words. Both were assessed technical fouls, and Embiid made the two free throws.

Thirty seconds later, Harrell pushed Embiid, yelled at him, and was given his second technical and ejected. Harrell, who didn’t immediately leave the court was finally escorted the floor, and left shaking his head while Embiid waved him goodbye.

Washington scoring leader Bradley Beal sat out his second game while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

TIP-INS

76ers: Maxey and F Georges Niang returned after clearing health and safety protocol. ... C Andre Drummond, G Danny Green and G/F Shake Milton remain in health and safety protocol. … Embiid scored his 7,000th point. He and Allen Iverson are the only players to score 7,000 points in their first 300 games for Philadelphia. … G Myles Powell and G Jaden Springer scored their first NBA points.

Wizards: G Raul Neto joined Beal and F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are in health and safety protocols. … F Rui Hachimura, who has yet to play this season, dressed for the second straight game, but didn’t play. … G Jordan Schakel, signed to a 10-day contract on Tuesday, made his NBA debut. ... G Joel Ayayi scored his first NBA points,

UP NEXT

76ers: At Toronto on Tuesday night.

Wizards: At Miami on Wednesday night.