English Results
LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Chelsea 1, Norwich 0
Burnley 1, Wolverhampton 1
Man City 2, Bournemouth 1
Newcastle 1, Tottenham 3
Arsenal 2, Liverpool 1
Everton 1, Aston Villa 1
Leicester 2, Sheffield United 0
Crystal Palace 0, Man United 2
Southampton 1, Brighton 1
West Ham 3, Watford 1
Norwich 0, Burnley 2
Bournemouth 0, Southampton 2
Tottenham 3, Leicester 0
Brighton 0, Newcastle 0
Sheffield United 0, Everton 1
Wolverhampton 2, Crystal Palace 0
Watford 0, Man City 4
Aston Villa 1, Arsenal 0
Man United 1, West Ham 1
Liverpool 5, Chelsea 3
Southampton vs. Sheffield United
Newcastle vs. Liverpool
Man City vs. Norwich
Leicester vs. Man United
Everton vs. Bournemouth
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton
Burnley vs. Brighton
Arsenal vs. Watford
West Ham vs. Aston Villa
West Brom 0, Fulham 0
Wigan 8, Hull 0
Reading 1, Middlesbrough 2
Cardiff 2, Derby 1
Luton Town 1, QPR 1
Millwall 1, Blackburn 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Huddersfield 0
Brentford 1, Preston 0
Bristol City 1, Stoke 1
Birmingham 1, Charlton 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Swansea 2
Leeds 1, Barnsley 0
Huddersfield 2, West Brom 1
Charlton 2, Wigan 2
Stoke 1, Brentford 0
Fulham 5, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Blackburn 4, Reading 3
Hull 0, Luton Town 1
Swansea 1, Bristol City 0
QPR 4, Millwall 3
Preston 2, Birmingham 0
Middlesbrough 1, Cardiff 3
Derby 1, Leeds 3
Barnsley 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Wigan 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 1, Derby 3
Brentford 1, Barnsley 2
Bristol City 1, Preston 1
Cardiff 3, Hull 0
Leeds 4, Charlton 0
Luton Town 3, Blackburn 2
Millwall 4, Huddersfield 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Stoke 4
Reading 1, Swansea 4
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Middlesbrough 2
West Brom 2, QPR 2
Boreham Wood FC 2, Halifax Town 1
Yeovil 0, Barnet 2