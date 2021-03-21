Skip to main content
Sports

English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Leeds 0, Chelsea 0

Crystal Palace 1, West Brom 0

Everton 1, Burnley 2

Fulham 0, Man City 3

Sunday's Matches

Southampton 1, Brighton 2

Leicester 5, Sheffield United 0

Arsenal 2, Tottenham 1

Man United 1, West Ham 0

Monday's Match

Wolverhampton 0, Liverpool 1

Friday's Match

Fulham 1, Leeds 2

Saturday's Matches

Tottenham vs. Southampton

Brighton 3, Newcastle 0

Sunday's Matches

West Ham 3, Arsenal 3

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham

England Championship Saturday's Matches

Luton Town 0, Swansea 1

Birmingham 0, Bristol City 3

Bournemouth 2, Barnsley 3

Cardiff 1, Watford 2

Derby 0, Millwall 1

Middlesbrough 3, Stoke 0

Nottingham Forest 1, Reading 1

QPR 0, Huddersfield 1

Rotherham vs. Coventry

Wycombe 1, Preston 0

Sunday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Norwich 2

Tuesday's Matches

Cardiff 0, Stoke 0

Derby 2, Brentford 2

Luton Town 2, Coventry 0

Middlesbrough 2, Preston 0

Rotherham 1, Watford 4

Bournemouth 3, Swansea 0

Wednesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 0, Norwich 2

QPR 3, Millwall 2

Wycombe 1, Barnsley 3

Birmingham 2, Reading 1

Blackburn 0, Bristol City 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Huddersfield 1

Saturday's Matches

Brentford 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Barnsley 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Bristol City 0, Rotherham 2

Coventry 0, Wycombe 0

Millwall 1, Middlesbrough 0

Norwich 1, Blackburn 1

Preston 0, Luton Town 1

Reading 1, QPR 1

Stoke 1, Derby 0

Watford 3, Birmingham 0

Swansea 0, Cardiff 1

England League One Saturday's Matches

Swindon 1, Gillingham 3

Blackpool 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Bristol Rovers 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Charlton 1, Shrewsbury 1

Crewe 0, Burton Albion 3

Doncaster 0, Northampton 0

Hull 2, Oxford United 0

Ipswich 1, Plymouth 0

Lincoln 1, Rochdale 2

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Accrington Stanley 2

Tuesday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon 1, Wigan 1

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Plymouth 1

Peterborough 1, Portsmouth 0

Oxford United 3, Doncaster 0

Lincoln 0, Gillingham 3

Charlton 3, Bristol Rovers 2

Blackpool 1, Burton Albion 1

Fleetwood Town 2, Ipswich 0

Wednesday's Match

Accrington Stanley 0, Sunderland 2

Saturday's Matches

Portsmouth 2, Ipswich 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Charlton 2

Accrington Stanley 3, Wigan 1

Burton Albion 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Fleetwood Town 0, Swindon 2

Gillingham 2, Doncaster 2

Northampton 0, Crewe 1

Oxford United 0, Blackpool 2

Plymouth 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Rochdale 3, Peterborough 3

Shrewsbury 1, Hull 1

Sunderland 1, Lincoln 1

Tuesday's Matches

Peterborough vs. Doncaster

Northampton vs. Oxford United

Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury

Bristol Rovers vs. Swindon

AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale

Blackpool vs. Peterborough

Friday's Match

Oxford United vs. Lincoln

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Northampton

Blackpool vs. Plymouth

Bristol Rovers vs. Sunderland

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town

Charlton vs. Crewe

Hull vs. Gillingham

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster

Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley

Rochdale vs. Swindon

Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth

Wigan vs. Ipswich

Wednesday's Match

Gillingham vs. Wigan

England League Two Saturday's Matches

Leyton Orient 1, Scunthorpe 1

Carlisle 3, Bradford 1

Crawley Town 1, Mansfield Town 0

Exeter 0, Cheltenham 1

Forest Green 2, Harrogate Town 1

Morecambe 1, Newport County 3

Oldham 2, Cambridge United 4

Port Vale 0, Bolton 1

Southend 0, Stevenage 0

Grimsby Town 0, Colchester 0

Tuesday's Matches

Crawley Town 1, Walsall 1

Cheltenham 0, Barrow 2

Port Vale 2, Newport County 1

Salford 0, Colchester 0

Scunthorpe 1, Oldham 1

Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle 1

Wednesday's Match

Grimsby Town 0, Tranmere 0

Saturday's Matches

Newport County 0, Leyton Orient 1

Stevenage 3, Carlisle 1

Barrow 3, Crawley Town 2

Bolton 2, Walsall 1

Bradford 0, Oldham 0

Cambridge United 1, Forest Green 0

Cheltenham 2, Salford 0

Colchester 0, Port Vale 1

Harrogate Town 0, Morecambe 1

Mansfield Town 2, Grimsby Town 2

Scunthorpe 1, Southend 1

Tranmere 2, Exeter 1

Tuesday's Matches

Mansfield Town vs. Forest Green

Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient

Oldham vs. Exeter

Barrow vs. Grimsby Town

Colchester vs. Tranmere

Southend vs. Walsall

Scunthorpe vs. Bradford

Saturday's Matches

Forest Green vs. Bolton

Exeter vs. Salford

Carlisle vs. Cambridge United

Colchester vs. Bradford

Crawley Town vs. Port Vale

Grimsby Town vs. Walsall

Harrogate Town vs. Southend

Leyton Orient vs. Oldham

Morecambe vs. Cheltenham

Newport County vs. Scunthorpe

Stevenage vs. Barrow

Tranmere vs. Mansfield Town

Tuesday's Match

Carlisle vs. Crawley Town

England National League Saturday's Matches

Aldershot 2, Altrincham 1

Bromley 2, Barnet 2

Dover Athletic vs. Wealdstone

Halifax Town 1, Solihull Moors 0

Hartlepool 0, Eastleigh 0

Kings Lynn 0, Sutton United 1

Maidenhead United 2, Chesterfield 0

Stockport County vs. Dagenham and Redbridge

Wrexham 2, Weymouth 0

Yeovil 2, Woking 1

Wealdstone 0, Notts County 1

Boreham Wood 0, Torquay United 0

Tuesday's Matches

Chesterfield 0, Sutton United 1

Halifax Town 1, Aldershot 0

Kings Lynn 2, Hartlepool 2

Stockport County 2, Barnet 1

Wrexham 2, Eastleigh 2

Boreham Wood 2, Notts County 2

Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Weymouth 1

Maidenhead United 4, Torquay United 1

Solihull Moors vs. Dover Athletic

Woking 1, Altrincham 1

Yeovil 1, Bromley 2

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot 3, Boreham Wood 3

Altrincham 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1

Barnet 0, Chesterfield 2

Bromley 1, Solihull Moors 0

Dover Athletic vs. Wrexham

Eastleigh 1, Halifax Town 0

Hartlepool 1, Woking 0

Notts County 2, Yeovil 0

Sutton United 1, Stockport County 1

Torquay United 1, Kings Lynn 0

Weymouth 4, Wealdstone 0

Tuesday's Matches

Stockport County vs. Eastleigh

Altrincham vs. Kings Lynn

Bromley vs. Sutton United

Torquay United vs. Solihull Moors

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Hartlepool

Aldershot vs. Chesterfield

Dover Athletic vs. Chesterfield

Wealdstone vs. Woking

Yeovil vs. Notts County

Weymouth vs. Boreham Wood

Saturday's Matches

Boreham Wood vs. Dover Athletic

Chesterfield vs. Weymouth

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Torquay United

Halifax Town vs. Sutton United

Kings Lynn vs. Eastleigh

Solihull Moors vs. Aldershot

Stockport County vs. Hartlepool

Wealdstone vs. Notts County

Wrexham vs. Bromley

Yeovil vs. Barnet

Maidenhead United vs. Altrincham

Tuesday's Matches

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Dover Athletic

Notts County vs. Aldershot

Solihull Moors vs. Wealdstone